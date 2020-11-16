UrduPoint.com
Fuel Spill In North Russia Caused By Weak Base Of Reservoir, Engineering Faults - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Fuel Spill in North Russia Caused by Weak Base of Reservoir, Engineering Faults - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A fuel spill near the northern Russian city of Norilsk was caused by a weak foundation of the reservoir, construction and engineering defects, Russian Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostekhnadzor) said Monday.

The watchdog's commission has completed its investigation of technical reasons for the incident.

In addition to the faulty design and construction of foundation, Rostekhnadzor listed insufficient control of safe use of the reservoir and negligent 2018 expertise of industrial safety.

More Stories From World

