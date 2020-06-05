The diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk has been contained, over 200 tonnes of oil products have been collected, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk has been contained, over 200 tonnes of oil products have been collected, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The diesel fuel spill has been localized.

Over 200 tonnes of petroleum products have been collected," the ministry said.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk - Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. An investigative committee found that the tank had ruptured.