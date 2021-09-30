Fuel Supplies Crisis Back Under Control of UK Authorities - Treasury Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The fuel supplies crisis is under control of the UK authorities, Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told Sky news on Thursday.

Clarke assured that the situation is "back under control," with more fuel being delivered to petrol stations than being sold.

According to Clarke, the situation will "continue to ease" if people "just return to normal habits".