UrduPoint.com

Fuel Supply Restored To Paris Region After Police End Refinery Strike - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Fuel Supply Restored to Paris Region After Police End Refinery Strike - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The French energy minister assured the nation on Friday that the capital region's fuel stock was being replenished after police broke up a picket outside a key oil refinery.

"Today, the pumping has been unblocked and it effectively allowed the supplying of the region of Ile-de-France," Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

Police moved in early on Friday to disperse oil workers blocking access to TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery in the northern coastal region of Normandy. It is France's largest refinery, accounting for 12% of its refining capacity.

Pannier-Runacher said the government had ordered three to four refinery employees back to work on critical shifts after her ministry announced that Paris region airports were running out of jet fuel.

A million French workers walked out of their jobs on Thursday to protest a hugely unpopular pension reform that will raise retirement age from 62 to 64. President Emmanuel Macron's landmark bill was pushed through the parliament without a vote last week under a special clause in the constitution.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Vote France Oil Paris From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.