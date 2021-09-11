UrduPoint.com

Fuel Tank Explosion In Northeastern China Leaves 8 People Dead, 5 Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Eight people died and five more were injured on Saturday as a result of a fuel tank explosion in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, Chinese media reported.

According to the CGTN broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Dalian.

All the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital.

The fire, which erupted after the explosion, has already been extinguished.

An investigation into the incident has been opened.

