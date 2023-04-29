UrduPoint.com

Fuel Tank On Fire In Sevastopol Following Suspected Drone Hit - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A fuel tank is on fire in the area of the Kazachya ('Cossack') bay in Sevastopol, likely due to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"A fuel tank is on fire near Manganari Brothers Street in Kazachya Bay. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit ... The fire area is about 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet)," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

