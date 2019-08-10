Fuel tanker explodes killing 57 in Tanzania accident: police

Fifty-seven people died Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded after an accident west of the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, police said

"There was a big blast which has so far killed at least 57 people," mainly people trying to collect leaking fuel, regional police chief Willbrod Mtafungwa told reporters.