Fuel Tanker Explosion In Iraq Kills 5 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Fuel Tanker Explosion in Iraq Kills 5 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A fuel tanker has exploded while traveling on the main highway between the Iraqi city of Kirkuk and the town of Khalis, killing five people, Iraq's Shafaq news agency reports on Monday, citing local sources.

"A fuel tanker burst into flames and exploded on Khalis-Kirkuk road earlier today," the agency quoted its source as saying.

According to the agency, the driver of the tanker and four bystanders died in the incident.

More Stories From World

