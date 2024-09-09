Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northern Nigeria's Niger State killing at least 52 people, a rescue agency said on Monday.

Ibrahim Husseini, spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA, told AFP the victims were given a mass burial following Sunday's early morning accident and explosion.

"The incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with PMS (fuel) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle," a SEMA statement said earlier.

Two other vehicles, a crane and a pickup van, were also involved, it said.

More than 50 cattle were also burnt alive.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa's most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained, and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.