Open Menu

Fuel Tanker Explosion In Nigeria Kills At Least 59

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 59

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northern Nigeria, killing at least 59 people, a rescue agency said on Monday.

Photographs released by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA showed workers burying more than a dozen blackened and charred bodies of victims from Sunday's early morning incident.

Images showed burned-out shells of the vehicles, one still billowing with smoke and flames after the incident in Niger's Agaie local government district.

Ibrahim Husseini, spokesman for the Niger SEMA, told AFP the number of fatalities had risen to 59 on Monday from an initial toll of 52, when more victims were discovered in the wreckage and one of the injured died.

On Sunday, most of the victims were given a mass burial.

"It is possible that more dead bodies could be discovered," Husseini said in a text message.

The explosion happened after a petrol tanker loaded with PMS (fuel) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle, according to SEMA.

Two other vehicles, a crane and a pickup truck, were also involved, it added.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed sadness over the "colossal" loss, urging local residents to remain calm.

More than 50 cattle were also burnt alive.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Petrol Governor Vehicles Died Bago Niger Nigeria Sunday From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt ..

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally

10 minutes ago
 PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

41 minutes ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

3 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

3 hours ago
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

4 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

5 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World