Fuel Tanker Explosion In Nigeria Kills At Least 59
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northern Nigeria, killing at least 59 people, a rescue agency said on Monday.
Photographs released by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA showed workers burying more than a dozen blackened and charred bodies of victims from Sunday's early morning incident.
Images showed burned-out shells of the vehicles, one still billowing with smoke and flames after the incident in Niger's Agaie local government district.
Ibrahim Husseini, spokesman for the Niger SEMA, told AFP the number of fatalities had risen to 59 on Monday from an initial toll of 52, when more victims were discovered in the wreckage and one of the injured died.
On Sunday, most of the victims were given a mass burial.
"It is possible that more dead bodies could be discovered," Husseini said in a text message.
The explosion happened after a petrol tanker loaded with PMS (fuel) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle, according to SEMA.
Two other vehicles, a crane and a pickup truck, were also involved, it added, while more than 50 cattle were burnt alive.
Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago expressed sadness over the "colossal" loss, urging local residents to remain calm.
