UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 13, Injures 31 In Southwestern Kenya - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills 13, Injures 31 in Southwestern Kenya - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Thirteen people lost their lives and 31 were injured in a fuel tanker explosion in Siaya County in southwestern Kenya, Nation Africa reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the city of Malanga on Saturday night, after a fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying milk and overturned.

The blast was caused by actions of local residents, who started to siphon fuel from an opened compartment of the tanker.

"Out of impatience and ignorance, another resident, realising the other compartment was closed and delaying them, opened it to enable them siphon very fast before the police could arrive. In the process, it caused a spark and it blew up," Gem Constituency Officer Commanding Police Division Mosero Chacha said as quoted by the Kenyan newspaper.

The injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment of burns.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Police Kenya Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al She ..

2 hours ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

3 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.