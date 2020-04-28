Fuel truck bomb kills more than 20 in northern Syria: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A fuel truck bomb killed more than 20 people including at least six Turkey-backed rebel fighters on Tuesday in a northern Syrian city controlled by Ankara's local proxies, a war monitor said.

"At least 22 people including civilians were killed and 27 others wounded when an explosive device inside a fuel truck exploded in a market" in the Afrin region, said Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.