Fuel Truck Explosion In Nigeria Kills 50, Injures 70 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:35 PM

A fuel truck explosion in Nigeria killed 50 people and injured 70, local media reported on Tuesday, after an earlier reports of 30 people killed and 60 wounded

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A fuel truck explosion in Nigeria killed 50 people and injured 70, local media reported on Tuesday, after an earlier reports of 30 people killed and 60 wounded.

The truck went into a ditch and fell over, spilling the fuel, the Blueprint portal reported citing the information officer for the local government, Christopher Avi.

