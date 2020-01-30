UrduPoint.com
Fugitive Giraffe Found Dead In Thai Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:31 PM

Fugitive giraffe found dead in Thai canal

A giraffe whose daring escape from convoy en route to a Thai breeding station won hearts online was found dead in a lotus-clogged canal on Thursday after a two-day search using drones and hang glider

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A giraffe whose daring escape from convoy en route to a Thai breeding station won hearts online was found dead in a lotus-clogged canal on Thursday after a two-day search using drones and hang gliders.

Two giraffes made a bid for freedom from the back of a poorly secured truck as it slowed in highway traffic after leaving Bangkok's main airport on Tuesday.

The animals had been imported from an unnamed African country and destined for Safari World, a popular attraction outside Bangkok which describes itself as "an open zoo".

Rescuers caught one of the creatures after stunning it with a tranquiliser gun, but the other escaped into scrubland -- cheered on by hundreds of thousands of people on social media.

The story took a tragic turn, however, after it was found dead in a lotus swamp near a main road, according to Safari World.

Vets will determine the cause of death.

