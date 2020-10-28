UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fugitive Member Of Greece's Golden Dawn Challenges Court Verdict On Prison Term - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Fugitive Member of Greece's Golden Dawn Challenges Court Verdict on Prison Term - Lawyer

Christos Pappas, a senior member of the ultra-right Greek Golden Dawn party who is evading arrest after being sentenced to a 13-year prison term, has challenged the court verdict, the politician's lawyer, Periklis Stavrianakis, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Christos Pappas, a senior member of the ultra-right Greek Golden Dawn party who is evading arrest after being sentenced to a 13-year prison term, has challenged the court verdict, the politician's lawyer, Periklis Stavrianakis, said on Monday.

On October 7, Golden Dawn was recognized as a criminal organization, which became the first such precedent in Europe's modern history. Sixty-eight Golden Dawn leaders and members were convicted of crimes including violence, attempted murder and murder. A week later, a Greek court sentenced party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and five former parliament members from Golden Dawn, including Christos Pappas, to 13 years in prison and a number of other members to shorter terms.

Pappas has not been seen since his last check-in with his local police station in the northern Athens suburb of Papagou on October 1.

"An appeal was lodged against the conviction and thus, together with other appeals, the way is opened for the appellate court," Stavrianakis said, as cited by the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper.

The lawyer added that he had no knowledge of Pappas' whereabouts.

Golden Dawn, founded in the 1980s, had risen to become a prominent political force and the third-largest party in parliament during and after the economic crisis in 2012 but lost all seats as a result of the 2019 elections.

Related Topics

Murder Europe Police Station Parliament Athens October Criminals 2019 Gold All From Court

Recent Stories

Seminar & walk organised at UVAS to create awarene ..

17 minutes ago

PCB announces panel of commentators for Pak Vs Zim ..

17 minutes ago

Aqua Challenge set for splashing debut this weeken ..

47 minutes ago

Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in full swing in A ..

37 seconds ago

TCP imports at most competitive rates: Hammad Azha ..

39 seconds ago

French Businesses to Refrain From Reciprocating Bo ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.