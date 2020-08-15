Fugitive Presidential Contender Tsepkalo Faces Criminal Charges in Belarus

Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for Belarusian presidency who fled the country in July, said on Saturday that a criminal probe had been launched into him back at home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for Belarusian presidency who fled the country in July, said on Saturday that a criminal probe had been launched into him back at home.

"I have information that there's a case [against me].

The document I saw proves they have even issued a wanted persons notice for me," the ex-diplomat and businessman told Sputnik in an interview.

Tsepkalo, an entrepreneur and former ambassador to the United States, is believed to be in Ukraine, while his wife is reportedly in Russia.