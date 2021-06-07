UrduPoint.com
Fujimori Ahead In Peru's Presidential Election Runoff With 52.9% - Electoral Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Peruvian right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, is coming ahead in the second round of the presidential election with over 52 percent of the votes, according to the country's National Office of Electoral Processes.

With 42 percent of the ballots from the Sunday election counted, the electoral office said that Fujimori had 52.9 percent, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is trailing behind with 47.1 percent.

Earlier, America tv and IPSOS exit poll data showed that Fujimori had 50.3 percent of the votes, while Castillo got 49.7 percent.

