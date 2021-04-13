BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, is making it into the election runoff, the country's National Office of Electoral Processes said after over 90 percent of the votes had been counted.

Peru held the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, however, out of the total 18 candidates, none managed to get a minimum of half plus one of the votes needed to win.

With 90.5 percent of the ballots processed, the National Office of Electoral Processes said that Keiko Fujimori had 13.26 percent of the votes and was thus making it into the second round.

Leftist Pedro Castillo is leading with 18.93 percent of the votes. Rightist economist Hernando de Soto with 11.84 percent appears not to be making it into the runoff.

President of the National Jury of Elections, Jorge Salas, said on Sunday that full information on who is making it into the second round, set for June, will be available in the first week of May.

In March, Peruvian prosecutors filed corruption charges against Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori. Last year, Keiko Fujimori was released from preventative detention amid allegations that she took illegal campaign contributions during her 2011 presidential run.