UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujimori Winning In Peru's Presidential Election Runoff By Narrow Margin - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:30 AM

Fujimori Winning in Peru's Presidential Election Runoff by Narrow Margin - Exit Poll

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, is coming ahead in the second round of the elections that took place in Peru on Sunday, exit poll data shows.

Fujimori has 50.

3 percent of the votes, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is trailing behind with 49.7 percent, according to America tv and IPSOS data.

Peru held the first round of presidential elections in April, however, out of the total 18 candidates, none managed to get a minimum of half plus one of the votes needed to win.

Related Topics

Peru April Sunday TV

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

1 minute ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

2 minutes ago

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

41 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

41 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.