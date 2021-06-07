(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Peruvian right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, is coming ahead in the second round of the elections that took place in Peru on Sunday, exit poll data shows.

Fujimori has 50.

3 percent of the votes, while her rival, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo is trailing behind with 49.7 percent, according to America tv and IPSOS data.

Peru held the first round of presidential elections in April, however, out of the total 18 candidates, none managed to get a minimum of half plus one of the votes needed to win.