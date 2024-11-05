Fulham Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Beat Brentford
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Harry Wilson struck twice in stoppage time to give Fulham a dramatic 2-1 victory over west London rivals Brentford on Monday.
Vitaly Janelt had blasted the Bees in front against the run of play midway through the first half.
Fulham were frustrated until added time when substitute Wilson flicked home the equaliser and then head in a winner at the death.
"It was an amazing feeling to come on and get the two goals to win the game. We deserved it, we kept them pinned in throughout," said Wilson.
Victory lifts Marco Silva's men up to ninth and just three points off the top four.
