UrduPoint.com

'Full-blown Crisis': Karabakh Blockade Triggers Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:15 PM

'Full-blown crisis': Karabakh blockade triggers shortages

Zhanna Petrosyan's flat offers little protection as temperatures plummet below zero both within and outside its walls, leaving her family of six shivering amid the blockade of a disputed region of Azerbaijan

Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Zhanna Petrosyan's flat offers little protection as temperatures plummet below zero both within and outside its walls, leaving her family of six shivering amid the blockade of a disputed region of Azerbaijan.

Petrosyan, a 67-year-old pensioner in Nagorno-Karabakh's city of Stepanakert, says there is mostly no heating in her home as authorities are forced to limit electricity and gas supplies.

Like her, around 120,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh -- Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated breakaway region -- have since mid-December lived under a blockade that led to shortages of food, medicines, and fuel.

A group of self-styled Azerbaijani environmental activists has barred the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia to protest what they say is illegal mining.

"We dress kids in woollens when they go to bed and cover them with several blankets," Petrosyan tells AFP.

"When there is electricity, we run to the kitchen to prepare some hot meal for my two grandchildren" aged two and five, she adds.

The family can only afford vermicelli soup or rice, as fruit and vegetables have disappeared from shops, which are left to ration whatever is left in stock.

"Azerbaijanis are exerting psychological pressure upon us... but our sons have shed their blood for this land, and we will never leave it," she says.

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars for the control of Karabakh -- in the 1990s and in 2020 -- that have claimed dozens of thousands of lives from both sides.

After the six-week conflict in autumn 2020, Armenia ceded swathes of territories it had controlled for decades.

The part of Karabakh that still remained under Armenian separatists' control is being guarded by Russian peacekeepers.

Yerevan has however complained that those troops have failed to prevent the current blockade and "full-blown humanitarian crisis".

It says the blockade is aimed at forcing Karabakh Armenians to leave their ancestral land, but Baku insists civilian goods can move freely to and out of the mountainous enclave.

Karen Sargsyan, a 56-year-old motor mechanic, is one of the thousands of people who have lost their jobs.

"I was forced to close my car repair shop," he says. "The reason was the shortage of spare parts and fuel, electricity cuts." Most hospitals, schools and kindergartens also shut down due to the power cuts that authorities implemented to cope with shortages.

Armenia has also accused Azerbaijan of causing major power cuts in the region in the middle of winter, saying Baku is preventing repair work for supply lines.

Like most Stepanakert residents, Sargsyan spends hours queueing in grocery shops where people can only buy basic staples such as sugar, rice, buckwheat and sunflower oil -- on food stamps issued by Karabakh's authorities.

"Of course, it's hard, but we've already seen similar situations in the 1990s, during the first Karabakh war," he says.

"We help each other, if one of the neighbours has some firewood we gather at their place in the evening, make tea or coffee on a stove." Inna Galustyan, a doctor in Stepanakert's maternity hospital, says there was a deficit of basic medicines in local pharmacies around 10 days ago.

"Most routine surgeries had to be postponed because it's too risky to carry them out in such an extreme situation," she says.

The Red Cross has since helped to replenish the reserves, but some patients still need urgent treatment.

"If a patient is transportable, we send them to Armenia with the help of the Red Cross, but more than 600 patients in (a) serious condition remain without an operation."mkh-im/brw/imm

Related Topics

Shortage Protest Electricity Russia Oil Road Doctor Car Stepanakert Baku Armenia Buy Azerbaijan Gas 2020 Family From Blood Jobs

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

16 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

16 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

16 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 mill ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 million USD project to enroll out ..

49 seconds ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

16 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Growth Slows on Year but Rises o ..

US Consumer Price Growth Slows on Year but Rises on Month in Test to Fed

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.