Full Closure Of Moscow's Cafes, Restaurants Over COVID-19 Will Ruin Business - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A complete closure of  cafes and restaurants rather than restricting their operation at night is impossible, as such COVID-19 measures would cause enormous damage to the entire hospitality industry, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Russian government introduced several new COVID-19 restrictions amid the surge in infections. For example, restaurants and clubs will not be allowed to work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. At these hours, they can work for delivery or catering. New restrictions will be in place from November 13 to January 15.

"Closing down all the hospitality industry in the daytime means a completely different threshold and a different operating mode, in fact, we will cause tremendous damage to the entire catering and restaurant business," Sobyanin said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Sobyanin also explained that the authorities had suspended the work of restaurants at night because the risks are higher. At night some restaurants and cafes operate as clubs or bars, where it is harder to follow the restriction measures. Therefore the probability of the infection spread is much higher during night time.

To date, Russia has confirmed over1,858,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 32,032.

