Full Damage Assessment Required Before Repair Works On Nord Streams Could Begin - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Full Damage Assessment Required Before Repair Works on Nord Streams Could Begin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Before talking about the prospects of repairing the Nord Streams a full assessment of the damage is required, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Swedish Security Service said earlier in the day that an investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines have established that it was an act of sabotage.

"First we need to wait for a full assessment of the damage, we need to analyze this information on the damage before experts give a conclusion whether there are prospects of repair or not. You know that there is a permit for a joint venture that will also conduct its own study of the affected areas. Therefore, we will wait. In this case we need to be patient and wait for information from the joint venture or from a participant from our side, Gazprom," Peskov said.

