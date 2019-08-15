Full-Fledged Trump-Zelenskyy Talks May Happen in Washington in Late Fall - US Diplomat

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A full-fledged meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, could take place in Washington by the end of fall, William Taylor, the US charge d'affaires in Ukraine, said.

The US special representative for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, has said the two countries are negotiating a date for Zelenskyy's visit to the United States and that it will be announced soon. The secretary of Ukraine's national security council, Oleksandr Danyliuk, has said the talks will focus on security.

Zelenskyy himself has stated that he plans to visit Washington in September.

Taylor told Evropeyskaya Pravda media outlet that there would be a brief Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Warsaw or New York, during which the presidents would have the opportunity to greet one another, whereas full-fledged talks were expected in Washington late this fall.

The diplomat added that, as of now, there was no visit to Ukraine on Trump's schedule.