Full Salvage Team Expected at Blast-Hit Tanker in Gulf of Oman on Saturday - Shipping Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Frontline shipping firm expects a full salvage team and managers to arrive at Front Altair tanker hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday to assess damages, company spokesman Pat Adamson said Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Front Altair and another company's Kokuka Courageous were hit by blasts on Thursday.

"One further salvage tug is expected on scene with an ETA of 1300 hours today, June 14 equipped with salvage fire-fighting and towing capability. A further specialist team which consists of full salvage team and ship management personnel is expected to arrive 15 June for full assessment of the damages," the statement read.