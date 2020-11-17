'Full-scale Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding' In Ethiopia: UN
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:55 PM
The United Nations said Tuesday that thousands of people were fleeing Ethiopia's conflict-torn northern Tigray region and the border area with Sudan now faced a profound humanitarian emergency
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday that thousands of people were fleeing Ethiopia's conflict-torn northern Tigray region and the border area with Sudan now faced a profound humanitarian emergency.
"A full-scale humanitarian crisis is unfolding," UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch told a virtual press briefing, adding that some 4,000 people were fleeing across the border every day.