Full Team of International Observers to Work at State Duma Elections - Russian CEC Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) A team of international observers will work at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia, Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

Earlier today, Pamfilova held a meeting with the leadership of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission.

"I am convinced that we will have a good, full-fledged pool of international observers. Despite the pandemic, it is still a very representative community of foreign observers," Pamfilova told journalists.

There is no doubt that the CIS mission will provide objective and impartial conclusions, the CEC chairperson added.

"We are sure that the conclusions of the mission will be objective and impartial. We will also accept with big respect critical remarks if any. We are interested in that as everything works on our further development," Pamfilova said.

The Russian legislative elections will take place from September 17-19. Earlier in August, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe announced that it will not send its observers after Russia requested to reduce their number due to the COVID-19 pandemic.