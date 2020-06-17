UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Full US Economic Recovery Unlikely Until Public Confident COVID-19 Contained - Powell

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Full US Economic Recovery Unlikely Until Public Confident COVID-19 Contained - Powell

The US economy will unlikely achieve a full recovery until Americans are confident that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been contained, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US economy will unlikely achieve a full recovery until Americans are confident that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been contained, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely," Powell told the US Senate Committee on Banking. "Moreover, the longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures."

Related Topics

Senate Business Job Powell From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.