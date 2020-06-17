Full US Economic Recovery Unlikely Until Public Confident COVID-19 Contained - Powell

The US economy will unlikely achieve a full recovery until Americans are confident that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been contained, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US economy will unlikely achieve a full recovery until Americans are confident that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been contained, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely," Powell told the US Senate Committee on Banking. "Moreover, the longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures."