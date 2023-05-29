Full Video Shows Graham Speaking About Support of Kiev, Not Deaths of Russians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham's remarks about the best money the United States has ever spent was not referring to the death of Russians, as it had appeared in a video initially published by Kiev, but to the US's support for Ukrainians, Reuters reported.

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian presidential office, Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was shown saying at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States had ever spent.

However, the full video of the meeting released by the Ukrainian presidential office later shows that the senator's words were not connected in that way, Reuters said on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the US's support of Ukraine, which totaled at $38 billion, to which Graham said that it was "best money we've (the US) ever spent."

Graham recalled a time when the Americans fought for their freedom, drawing a parallel to the current Ukrainians' struggle. In turn, Zelenskyy noted that the US is free now, and Ukraine will be as well.

"And the Russians are dying," Graham added.

On Sunday, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into Graham's remarks. On the following day, the Russian Interior Ministry said it had put Graham on the wanted list.