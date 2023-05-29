UrduPoint.com

Full Video Shows Graham Speaking About Support Of Kiev, Not Deaths Of Russians - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Full Video Shows Graham Speaking About Support of Kiev, Not Deaths of Russians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham's remarks about the best money the United States has ever spent was not referring to the death of Russians, as it had appeared in a video initially published by Kiev, but to the US's support for Ukrainians, Reuters reported.

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian presidential office, Graham, who represents South Carolina in Congress, was shown saying at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Friday that getting Russians killed in the conflict with Ukraine was the best money the United States had ever spent.

However, the full video of the meeting released by the Ukrainian presidential office later shows that the senator's words were not connected in that way, Reuters said on Sunday.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the US's support of Ukraine, which totaled at $38 billion, to which Graham said that it was "best money we've (the US) ever spent."

Graham recalled a time when the Americans fought for their freedom, drawing a parallel to the current Ukrainians' struggle. In turn, Zelenskyy noted that the US is free now, and Ukraine will be as well.

"And the Russians are dying," Graham added.

On Sunday, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin instructed the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into Graham's remarks. On the following day, the Russian Interior Ministry said it had put Graham on the wanted list.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Kiev United States Money Congress Criminals Sunday Best Billion

Recent Stories

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

4 seconds ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

13 seconds ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

21 seconds ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

30 seconds ago
 China&#039;s C919 passenger plane completes inaugu ..

China&#039;s C919 passenger plane completes inaugural commercial flight

38 seconds ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Waste-to-Energy Project promotes cl ..

Sharjah&#039;s Waste-to-Energy Project promotes climate neutrality, renewable en ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.