Fully Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected 2nd Time - Russian Gamaleya Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A person who has fully recovered from the coronavirus cannot get infected with the virus for the second time, Director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Saturday.

"A person fully recovered [from COVID-91] does not get sick again," Gintsburg said at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The scientist added that repeated coronavirus infections were often mistakenly diagnosed in people who were found to be carriers of the virus after recovering or if the disease continued due to weakened immune response.