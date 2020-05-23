UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fully Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected 2nd Time - Russian Gamaleya Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:12 PM

Fully Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Infected 2nd Time - Russian Gamaleya Institute

A person who has fully recovered from the coronavirus cannot get infected with the virus for the second time, Director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) A person who has fully recovered from the coronavirus cannot get infected with the virus for the second time, Director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Saturday.

"A person fully recovered [from COVID-91] does not get sick again," Gintsburg said at a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The scientist added that repeated coronavirus infections were often mistakenly diagnosed in people who were found to be carriers of the virus after recovering or if the disease continued due to weakened immune response.

Related Topics

Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed tomorrow, says Fawad ..

13 minutes ago

97 passengers including three children, 26 women a ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Gov't Not to Apply Sanctions for D ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman BOI Atif Bukhari vows to extend all possi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt constitutes team to probe PIA plane crash

32 minutes ago

Pak entrepreneurs must promote 'Made-in-Pakistan' ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.