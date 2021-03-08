UrduPoint.com
Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Meet Indoors Without Masks - New CDC Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Fully vaccinated residents of the United States can now visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without having to wear masks or practice social distance under new guidelines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House podcast on Monday

"Fully vaccinated people can meet with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or [practicing] social distancing," Walensky said. "The pandemic remains a very serious situation."

Walensky pointed out that some 69,000 new cases were still occurring per day across the United States in the most recent seven-day average.

The activities were ruled safe for anyone who had received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said.

Walensky noted that some 59 million Americans had now received at least one inoculation of the vaccine and 31 million people were totally covered with both doses. However, more than 90 percent of the US population was either unprotected or still had to be fully vaccinated, she said.

