Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Without Prior Testing - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated adults who can now travel within the United States without being tested though it is still not recommended they do so, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Friday.

"Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at low-risk to themselves. For domestic travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after travel and do not need self quarantine after travel," Walensky said.

With respect to international travel, Walensky said fully vaccinated people do not need to get a coronavirus test before they leave the United States unless it is required by the country of destination.

At the same time, fully vaccinated travelers are supposed to present a negative test result before boarding an international flight back to the United States while not being required to quarantine upon arrival and still should be tested 3-5 days after coming back to the country.

Walensky said individuals are considered fully vaccinated either 2 weeks after a person received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine or after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

Regardless of the vaccination status, everyone should wear a mask on all form of public transportation, she added.