Fully Vaccinated Arrivals in Canada Allowed to Forego Quarantine Starting July 5- Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fully vaccinated individuals coming into Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Fully vaccinated individuals coming into Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday.

"Beginning on July 5, fully vaccinated travelers, who are permitted to enter Canada, will no longer be subject to the Federal requirement to quarantine," Hajdu said during a press briefing.

Additionally, fully vaccinated travelers can forego testing on the eighth day following arrival, Hajdu added.

However, Canada will not be adjusting requirements for partially vaccinated travelers, as was recommended by the government's hand-picked expert panel, and unvaccinated children will be required to abide by the quarantine measures.

Hajdu explained that the measures will remain in place for most groups of travelers to protect the public from imported cases.

Hajdu also reiterated that Canada will not be scrapping the controversial hotel quarantine mandate, which forces air arrivals into the country to quarantine at state-designated hotels, citing the risk posed by the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first detected in India.

Although the Canadian government is constitutionally prohibited from barring citizens from leaving the country, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used the enhanced border security measures to discourage international travel amid the pandemic.

All entrants in Canada must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As of March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.