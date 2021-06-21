UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fully Vaccinated Arrivals In Canada Allowed To Forego Quarantine Starting July 5- Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:57 PM

Fully Vaccinated Arrivals in Canada Allowed to Forego Quarantine Starting July 5- Minister

Fully vaccinated individuals coming into Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Fully vaccinated individuals coming into Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Monday.

"Beginning on July 5, fully vaccinated travelers, who are permitted to enter Canada, will no longer be subject to the Federal requirement to quarantine," Hajdu said during a press briefing.

Additionally, fully vaccinated travelers can forego testing on the eighth day following arrival, Hajdu added.

However, Canada will not be adjusting requirements for partially vaccinated travelers, as was recommended by the government's hand-picked expert panel, and unvaccinated children will be required to abide by the quarantine measures.

Hajdu explained that the measures will remain in place for most groups of travelers to protect the public from imported cases.

Hajdu also reiterated that Canada will not be scrapping the controversial hotel quarantine mandate, which forces air arrivals into the country to quarantine at state-designated hotels, citing the risk posed by the Delta coronavirus variant, which was first detected in India.

Although the Canadian government is constitutionally prohibited from barring citizens from leaving the country, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used the enhanced border security measures to discourage international travel amid the pandemic.

All entrants in Canada must complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As of March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Canada Hotel Fine Justin Trudeau March May July Border 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

58 minutes ago

EU to Assess Conditions for Potential Election Obs ..

1 minute ago

Crimea's Resort City of Yalta Prepares for New Bou ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Announces Complete Lifting of Coronavirus- ..

1 minute ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.