UrduPoint.com

Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors Can Enter US From Nov 8: W.House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: W.House

The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from much of the globe, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

The months of restrictions led to both personal and economic suffering.

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated air passengers will need to be tested within three days before travel, and airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.

Earlier this week, a White House source said the land border opening would happen in two phases.

Initially, vaccines will be required for "non-essential" trips -- such as visiting family or tourism -- though unvaccinated travelers will still be allowed into the country for "essential" trips as they have been for the last year and a half.

A second phase beginning in early January 2022 will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States by land, no matter the reason for their trip.

Related Topics

India China Canada White House European Union Brazil United States Mexico January March November Border 2020 Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44, ..

PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

1 minute ago
 White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination Fro ..

White House Confirms US to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning N ..

1 minute ago
 France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With ..

France Urges Iran to Resume Full Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's ..

LPR Military Restricts OSCE Movement Until Kiev's Release of Captured LPR Office ..

1 minute ago
 Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab ..

Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

5 minutes ago
 More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to ..

More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to most rural women, girls: Dr. S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.