MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer have to undergo quarantine after coming in contact with an infected person starting August 16, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"From August 16, when even more people will have the protection of both doses and when modeling suggests the risks from the virus will be even lower, anyone who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated," Javid told the parliament.

"[We will be] advising close contacts who are fully vaccinated to take a PCR test as soon as possible, so they can get certainty about their condition.

And, of course, anyone that tests positive, will have to self-isolate whether they have had the jab or not," he added.

The official noted that these decisions were informed by "the science."

The measure is part of the final step of the island nation's road map out of lockdown. Step four of the road map was delayed by a month in June due to a surge in COVID-19 infections linked to the prevalence of the Delta variant first identified in India. It was also postponed to allow more people be offered a COVID-19 vaccine.