Fully Vaccinated US, EU Nationals to Skip COVID-19 Quarantine Upon Arrival in UK

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The UK government confirmed on Wednesday that passengers fully vaccinated with vaccines that have been authorized by the US and European Union regulatory agencies will not have to self-isolate upon arrival in England if traveling from amber list countries.

"From 4am 2 August 2021, passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or in the USA with vaccines authorised by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), or in the Swiss vaccination programme, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a day 8 test on arrival," the UK Department of Transport said in a statement.

Those arriving from amber countries will still need to show a COVID-19 test with a negative result before traveling to the UK and take a PCR test on or before day 2 of their stay.

The UK government also confirmed the go ahead for international cruise travels from England.