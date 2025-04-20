Open Menu

'Fuming' Watkins Fires Villa In Bid To Prove Emery Wrong

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Ollie Watkins revealed his dynamic display in Aston Villa's 4-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday was inspired by his desire to prove boss Unai Emery wrong after his Champions League snub.

Watkins had to make do with a pair of substitute appearances during Villa's dramatic Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain after losing his place to Marcus Rashford.

Villa crashed out of the tournament on Tuesday after narrowly failing to author a spectacular comeback in the second leg.

Watkins, who came off the bench in the second half against in PSG, was furious to play a bit-part role in the biggest game of Villa's season.

The England striker made his feelings known to Emery and took his chance to underline the point with a goal and an assist after returning to the team for the demolition of Newcastle at Villa Park.

"Champions League, we have put in a lot of hard graft to get to that position. I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games. I'm not going to lie, I was fuming that I wasn't playing and I let him know that," Watkins said.

"He's the manager, at the end of the day you have to respect his decision. I'm not one of these players which is happy to sit on the bench.

"Something I have not experienced before and to miss out on the biggest stage. I think me and a few others were disappointed that we didn't start the game, but it is the manager's decision.

"The team played well, but I wanted to be out on the pitch for much longer. I have played a big part to get to where we are today and I want to play in those games."

- 'I was angry' -

Watkins took just 33 seconds against Newcastle to showcase the predatory finishing that could have helped Villa's cause in the PSG tie.

He also provided a deft pass to Ian Maatsen, who put Villa back in front after Newcastle's Fabian Schar had equalised.

Dan Burn's own goal and Amadou Onana's thunderous strike wrapped up Villa's fifth successive league win as they climbed to sixth place.

Emery's men are back in the hunt to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top five finish, thanks in large part to the fired-up Watkins.

"I was angry I wasn't playing and you have got to use that as motivation rather than let it hinder you," he said.

"We are doing unbelievable now. We have got to win all the games in front of us and win that Champions League spot."

Emery had no complaints about Watkins' attitude and saluted his commitment to the Villa cause.

"He played fantastic. Last week he helped us out too. On Tuesday, he played 20 minutes. His commitment is always high to get to his best and this is what we want and need," he said.

"This morning I was speaking with some players about how they feel. It is a real key moment to find our best form."

After winning their previous five league matches to move into third place, Newcastle are now just two points above Villa as the Champions League qualification battle approaches a dramatic conclusion.

Jason Tindall, deputising for ill Newcastle manager Eddie Howe for a third successive game, said: "On reflection over the 90 minutes Aston Villa deserved to win.

"From our perspective maybe a third game in six days caught up with us around about the hour.

"Maybe today was a step too far for us, I wouldn't say it is a reality check. The effort is there. We can't lose sight of where we are."

