TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Japanese lawmakers voted on Monday to approve former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, 64, as the new prime minister.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chose Fumio Kishida as the new leader last week, after Incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced in early September his decision not to run for the head of LDP, which also meant his resignation as head of government.

In the new cabinet, Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister while Hirokazu Matsuno will become Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Kishida plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14. According to Japanese media reports, an election of Japan's lower house will be convened on October 31.