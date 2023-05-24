UrduPoint.com

Fundamental Changes Taking Place In Global Arena - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena - Putin

The global arena is experiencing deep and fundamental changes, and more countries are pursuing independent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The global arena is experiencing deep and fundamental changes, and more countries are pursuing independent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We see really deep, fundamental changes taking place on the global stage.

More and more states are taking a course towards strengthening national sovereignty, pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy, and adhering to their own development model," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.

The Russian president also said that deep changes are taking place in the financial field globally.

