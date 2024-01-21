Open Menu

Funded By KSrelief, Minyah Ambulances In Lebanon Carry Out 56 Missions In One Week

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Funded by KSrelief, Minyah Ambulances in Lebanon carry out 56 missions in one week

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Ambulance Service of Subul Al-Salam Social Society in Miniyah, northern Lebanon, carried out 56 missions during the past week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for the injured in traffic accidents in the city of Miniyah.

This comes within the framework of the project to support ambulance services and transportation in refugee areas and host communities in Lebanon.

