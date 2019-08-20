Funding Crisis Threatens to Halt Aid for 2.5Mln Children in Yemen in September - UN

The funding gap in Yemen's response plan threatens to cut off humanitarian aid for 2.5 million malnourished children in September, United Nations Assistant-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller said at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday

"In September, we will be forced to close life-saving programs for 2.5 million malnourished children," Mueller said. "Immediately, more than 23,000 babies suffering from severe malnutrition - babies whose lives we could otherwise have saved - will risk death."

Mueller said that Yemen's 2019 response plan is currently only 34 percent funded, with the largest donors failing to act on their promises made at the pledging conference in February.

She added that in the next few days, due to the lack of resources, the United Nations will also have to halt water and sanitation programs in four governorates, putting some 300,000 displaced people at "extreme risk" of cholera.

In February, international donors pledged $2.6 billion at the Geneva conference aimed to address the humanitarian consequences of the Yemen's war. Saudi Arabia promised $500 million in aid, while Kuwait pledged $250 million.

Yemen, a nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. At Hadi's request, the Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis.