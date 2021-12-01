UrduPoint.com

Funding For Ukrainian Defense Sector To Be Over $11.7 Bln In 2022 - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will allocate over $11.7 billion to the defense and security sector next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

"For the first time in 30 years in 2022, funding for the defense and security sector, all programs, will exceed 320 billion hryvni (more than $ 11.7 billion), despite the fact that in 2018 this amount was 191.7 billion hryvni (more than $7 billion)" Zelenskyy told lawmakers.

