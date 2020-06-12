UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funding Gap Threatens To Close Vital Programs In Yemen Next Month - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Funding Gap Threatens to Close Vital Programs in Yemen Next Month - UNICEF

A severe cash shortage threatens to force the closure of vital water and sanitation programs in Yemen next month, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Marixie Mercado warned in a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A severe cash shortage threatens to force the closure of vital water and sanitation programs in Yemen next month, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Marixie Mercado warned in a press briefing on Friday.

UNICEF has urged donors to contribute $479 million in funds to sustain COVID-19 programs and basic services for around 4 million Yemenis, half of them children, but that appeal is only 38 percent funded, Mercado said.

"The most immediate and critical funding gap is for emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) operations, including for the COVID-19 response," Mercado said. "Unless UNICEF receives $30 million by the end of June, water, sanitation and hygiene services will start shutting down for these 4 million people in July."

The spokesperson said UNICEF would be unable to provide fuel to operate water pumping stations, de-sludge sewage, or maintain crumbling water and sanitation infrastructure.

"It means we will not be able to distribute basic family hygiene kits that include soap, which is so critical for preventing both cholera and COVID in a context where millions don't have access to handwashing facilities," she said. "To keep WASH services running through the end of the year UNICEF requires $110 million.

This level of funding will allow us to reach an extra 2.8 million people who we project will require assistance by then."

Mercado said the funding gap was also threatening UNICEF's COVID-19 response programs in the country.

"UNICEF's COVID-19 response in Yemen is also severely under-funded. As of today, just 10 per cent of UNICEF's $53 million funding requirement had been received," she added. "Since the start of the outbreak, UNICEF has shipped over 33,000 N95 respirators, 33,000 face shields, and 18,000 gowns - crucial personal protective equipment needed by frontline workers. But this represents just 5 percent of the COVID supplies UNICEF requires."

Without an additional $48 million, UNICEF will be unable to provide protective equipment to 25,000 health professionals and other front-line workers, she said.

Yemen's humanitarian crisis is referred to by the United Nations as the world's worst, with 24 million people in need of aid and protection.

The country's already depleted health system has come under further strain while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations has said that some 20 percent of patients infected with the virus are dying, compared to the world's average of 7 percent.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Water Yemen June July Family Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

10 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

1 hour ago

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

1 hour ago

Decision of no new tax in budget 201-21 lauded

5 minutes ago

Prosecutors question Italy PM over handling of vir ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.