Funding Gaps Threaten Yemen Virus Fight, Says UN

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:30 PM

A range of aid programmes in war-ravaged Yemen, including ones responding to coronavirus, could be cut in the coming weeks because of funding shortages, the UN warned on Friday

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia will host a donor conference on June 2 in a bid to boost support for Yemen, which was already facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis before the pandemic struck.

"We are urging the donors to pledge generously, and those who have given an indication of pledges to actually pay early because the operation in Yemen is severely, severely underfunded," Jens Laerke, a spokesman with the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA, told a virtual press conference.

"We are heading towards a fiscal cliff," he warned.

"If we do not get the money coming in, the programmes that are keeping people alive and that are very much essential to fight back against COVID will have to close." Laerke said the UN estimated it needed some $2 billion to keep essential programmes running in Yemen for the remainder of the year.

He said just $677 million had been donated so far this year, compared with over $4 billion during 2019.

"Yemen is really on the brink right now. The situation is extremely alarming," Laerke said.

