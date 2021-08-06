UrduPoint.com

Funding Shortage Hits World Food Program As Millions More Face Famine In Myanmar - UN

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:51 PM

Funding Shortage Hits World Food Program as Millions More Face Famine in Myanmar - UN

Major funding gaps are seriously hindering the UN World Food Program (WFP) as millions more people face the threat of food shortages and famine in Myanmar, the WFP warned on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Major funding gaps are seriously hindering the UN World Food Program (WFP) as millions more people face the threat of food shortages and famine in Myanmar, the WFP warned on Friday.

"The United Nations World Food Program today warned that its life saving operations in Myanmar are being held back by a major funding shortfall, with over 70 percent of its funding needs over the coming six months still unmet," the WFP said in a news release.

The WFP said it has estimated that the number of people facing hunger could more than double to 6.2 million in the next six months, up from 2.8 million prior to February.

"Subsequent monitoring surveys carried out by WFP have shown that since February, more and more families are being pushed to the edge," the release said.

Starting in May, WFP launched a new urban food response, targeting 2 million people in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar's two biggest cities. The majority of people to receive assistance are mothers, children, people with disabilities and the elderly. To date, 650,000 people have been assisted in urban areas, the release said.

More than 220,000 people have fled violence since February, and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. In total, 1.25 million people in Myanmar have received WFP food, cash and nutrition assistance in 2021 across urban and rural areas and $86 million is required in the next six months, the release added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Mandalay Myanmar February May From Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh seal first series win over Australia

Bangladesh seal first series win over Australia

23 seconds ago
 District admin seeks citizen's cooperation in cond ..

District admin seeks citizen's cooperation in conducting corona vaccination surv ..

26 seconds ago
 PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next ..

PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next general elections

22 minutes ago
 Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club p ..

Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club president

22 minutes ago
 Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY ..

Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY governor

22 minutes ago
 France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techn ..

France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techniques

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.