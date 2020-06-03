Funding shortfall hinders pandemic response: World Bank chief

The global economy is facing "staggeringly large" losses from the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery is hampered by a shortage of resources, World Bank President David Malpass said Tuesday

The initial estimate of $5 trillion in economic value destroyed by the measures against COVID-19 likely falls far short of the actual damage, Malpass told AFP in an interview.

The crisis will also force developing nations to rethink the structure of their economies, he said.