UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funding Shortfall Hinders Pandemic Response: World Bank Chief

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:04 AM

Funding shortfall hinders pandemic response: World Bank chief

The global economy is facing "staggeringly large" losses from the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery is hampered by a shortage of resources, World Bank President David Malpass said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The global economy is facing "staggeringly large" losses from the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery is hampered by a shortage of resources, World Bank President David Malpass said Tuesday.

The initial estimate of $5 trillion in economic value destroyed by the measures against COVID-19 likely falls far short of the actual damage, Malpass told AFP in an interview.

The crisis will also force developing nations to rethink the structure of their economies, he said.

Related Topics

Shortage World Bank David From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

31 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

31 minutes ago

Explosion at Kabul Mosque Kills Prominent Cleric, ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.