Funding Shortfall Threatens Humanitarian Support For Children In Syria - UNICEF

Fri 08th November 2019

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is facing a $157 million funding gap that could hamper efforts to provide humanitarian support to children in Syria, the organization's spokesperson told reporters on Friday

"Despite the massive security, access and capacity challenges we face, this funding shortfall now represents the most serious obstacle to reaching children who need help urgently," Mercado said during a press briefing in Geneva.

She noted that UNICEF has only received around $138 million of the $295 million needed to support its emergency operations in Syria in 2019.

"Across the country, 5.5 million children require assistance," Mercado noted.

Without additional financing, UNICEF will be unable to provide a number of important services for children in need in Syria, she warned. Such services include specialized care, mine risk education, immunizations, hygiene support and general education support, she added.

