Funds For Afghanistan Likely to Drop if Women in NGOs Not Allowed to Work - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The financial help directed to Afghanistan is likely to decrease as women can not work in non-governmental organizations, the Special Representative of the Secretary General Roza Otunbayeva said on Wednesday.

"Funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop if women are not allowed to work. NGOs run by women, for example, have had to cease activities. If the amount of assistance is reduced, then the amount of US Dollar cash shipments required to support that assistance will also decline," Otunbayeva told the Security Council members.

For the UN it is difficult to understand how any government 'worthy of the name' can act against the needs of half of its population, she added.

In late 2022, the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees. The Afghan Education Ministry, in turn, ordered the suspension of females' education in private and state higher education institutions, while secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.