UrduPoint.com

Funds For Afghanistan Likely To Drop If Women In NGOs Not Allowed To Work - UN Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Funds For Afghanistan Likely to Drop if Women in NGOs Not Allowed to Work - UN Official

The financial help directed to Afghanistan is likely to decrease as women can not work in non-governmental organizations, the Special Representative of the Secretary General Roza Otunbayeva said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The financial help directed to Afghanistan is likely to decrease as women can not work in non-governmental organizations, the Special Representative of the Secretary General Roza Otunbayeva said on Wednesday.

"Funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop if women are not allowed to work. NGOs run by women, for example, have had to cease activities. If the amount of assistance is reduced, then the amount of US Dollar cash shipments required to support that assistance will also decline," Otunbayeva told the Security Council members.

For the UN it is difficult to understand how any government 'worthy of the name' can act against the needs of half of its population, she added.

In late 2022, the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees. The Afghan Education Ministry, in turn, ordered the suspension of females' education in private and state higher education institutions, while secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Education Dollar September Women All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

3 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

11 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

12 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

9 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.