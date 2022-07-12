UrduPoint.com

Funeral Ceremony For Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Begins In Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Funeral Ceremony For Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Begins in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed on Friday, is underway at the Zojoji buddhist temple in central Tokyo, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

On Monday, a farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, was held at the same temple. A total of around 2,500 people attended the farewell ceremony, including Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin.

Only a limited number of people are able to attend the funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

Everyone who wishes to pay tribute to the memory of the former prime minister will be able to do so later, at special farewell events that will reportedly be organized in Tokyo and in Abe's hometown, Shimonoseki.

The exact dates have not been announced yet.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). The attacker reportedly plotted the assassination of the 67-year-old former head of government for nearly a year.

